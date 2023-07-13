Create New Account
St. Bonaventure - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus
Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy


July 13, 2023


Who was St. Bonaventure and why does he matter today? In this episode of Saints in Focus, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the life of St. Bonaventure, just one of the select group of doctors of the Catholic Church! His Feast Day is celebrated on July 15th, the day of his death.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SJBkLGEUoE&t=8s

Keywords
divine mercysaintmariansfr anthony gramlichsaints in focusst bonaventuredoctor of the church

