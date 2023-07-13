St. Bonaventure - Marian Fathers' Saints in Focus

Saints in Focus, Divine Mercy
July 13, 2023
Who was St. Bonaventure and why does he matter today? In this episode of Saints in Focus, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the life of St. Bonaventure, just one of the select group of doctors of the Catholic Church! His Feast Day is celebrated on July 15th, the day of his death.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
Discover more about the saints on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/saints
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SJBkLGEUoE&t=8s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.