A Nation Drowning In Lies | Jesse Kelly

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Jesse states we no longer live in a country where we can trust the institutions that we once did in the old era. Tom Clancy is credited with once saying, “If you can control information, you can control the people” and today’s political climate is no better example of this fact. Jesse lists out just a few of the administration’s lies over the past few weeks: the media has repeatedly lied about the validity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, they’ve lied about the fact we are in a recession, and most recently, they’re now lying about the new spending bill that WILL increase taxes on those making under 400k a year. We are a nation that is officially drowning in lies.