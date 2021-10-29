Katherine Gun: David Amess Murder | No Pandemic In Canada | 162k UK Covid Vaccine Deaths | Julian Assange

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Katherine Gun 2:
Sir David Amess Murder
No Pandemic In Canada,
Psychological Abuse Of Public,
162k UK Covid Vaccine Deaths,
Julian Assange
NOT The BCfm Politics Show
www.thisweek.org.uk - 22Oct21
https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2021/10/23/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-63/
Mirrored - Tony Gosling