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Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism & White Privilege by Casey Petersen
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50 views • August 29, 2020
Thanks to Casey Peterson for creating this video.
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Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism & White Privilege by Casey Petersen
•Aug 25, 2020
Data Driven Conclusions
Definition of Critical Race Theory: https://www.britannica.com/topic/crit...
“100 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice”
https://medium.com/equality-includes-...
Gallup Poll: 81% Black Americans want same or more policing in their neighborhoods https://news.gallup.com/poll/316571/b...
History of Policing in America/Throughline/ NPR (Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPu6-...
Racism in the United States: By the Numbers (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQdMg...
Systemic Racism Explained (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrHIQ...
DOJ Statistics: about 10 million arrests per year (Proper benchmark) https://www.ojjdp.gov/ojstatbb/crime/...
14 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019 (The Washington Post has since changed/updated this article saying that the FBI statistics are undercounted by at least half. Their reasoning is due to the statistics being based on voluntary release of information from Police Precincts. As of 8/22/2020 their data base still states that 14 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019) https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphi...
ALL 14 cases broken down by Matt Walsh (Conservative bias, but accurate information) https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-...
Ronald G. Fryer Jr. Harvard Professor of Economics: https://scholar.harvard.edu/fryer/biocv
2016 Study: An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force- Ronald G. Fryer Jr.
Source:https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/fry...
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/12/up...
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-st...
2018-Reconciling Results on Racial Difference in Police Shootings- Ronald G Fryer Jr. Source: https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/fry...
Heather McDonald- The Truth About Crime, Race, and Policing in America (Video)- On youtube, you will have to click through 2 warning screens before they will let you watch this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbMkY...
Thomas Sowell Discrimination and Disparities: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7hmT...
Uncle Tom Documentary: Larry Elder (Video) https://www.documentarymania.com/play...
Vox is Left Bias: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/vox/
Homicide is the 4th leading cause of Death among Black Americans. https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/lcod... https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/lcod...
Black Americans murdered at 7 times the rate as whites & 94% of black victims were killed by other African Americans: https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/...
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/...
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/c...
Black Americans over 30 times more likely to be killed by black men than by police. Over 500 times more likely if they are unarmed. Source:https://www.nationalreview.com/magazi...
Census 2000 Median Household incomes https://www.census.gov/library/public...
IAT - Implicit Bias Test-Retest Reliability & Validity: http://www.hcdi.net/reliability-and-v...
Harvard IAT Implicit Association Tests
https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit...
Diversity Training Doesn’t Work on Campuses in the Workplace: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1...
Source: https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/dob...
Source: https://www.racialequitytools.org/res...
Source: https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2019-2...
Source: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1...
Source: https://www.newsguardtech.com/
Source: https://hbr.org/2016/07/why-diversity...
Source: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/the-co... (Reliable sourcing)
Source: https://theconversation.com/why-diver...
***************************************************
Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism & White Privilege by Casey Petersen
•Aug 25, 2020
Data Driven Conclusions
Definition of Critical Race Theory: https://www.britannica.com/topic/crit...
“100 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice”
https://medium.com/equality-includes-...
Gallup Poll: 81% Black Americans want same or more policing in their neighborhoods https://news.gallup.com/poll/316571/b...
History of Policing in America/Throughline/ NPR (Video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPu6-...
Racism in the United States: By the Numbers (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQdMg...
Systemic Racism Explained (Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrHIQ...
DOJ Statistics: about 10 million arrests per year (Proper benchmark) https://www.ojjdp.gov/ojstatbb/crime/...
14 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019 (The Washington Post has since changed/updated this article saying that the FBI statistics are undercounted by at least half. Their reasoning is due to the statistics being based on voluntary release of information from Police Precincts. As of 8/22/2020 their data base still states that 14 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019) https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphi...
ALL 14 cases broken down by Matt Walsh (Conservative bias, but accurate information) https://www.dailywire.com/news/walsh-...
Ronald G. Fryer Jr. Harvard Professor of Economics: https://scholar.harvard.edu/fryer/biocv
2016 Study: An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force- Ronald G. Fryer Jr.
Source:https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/fry...
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/12/up...
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-st...
2018-Reconciling Results on Racial Difference in Police Shootings- Ronald G Fryer Jr. Source: https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/fry...
Heather McDonald- The Truth About Crime, Race, and Policing in America (Video)- On youtube, you will have to click through 2 warning screens before they will let you watch this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbMkY...
Thomas Sowell Discrimination and Disparities: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7hmT...
Uncle Tom Documentary: Larry Elder (Video) https://www.documentarymania.com/play...
Vox is Left Bias: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/vox/
Homicide is the 4th leading cause of Death among Black Americans. https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/lcod... https://www.cdc.gov/healthequity/lcod...
Black Americans murdered at 7 times the rate as whites & 94% of black victims were killed by other African Americans: https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/...
https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/...
https://www.bjs.gov/content/pub/pdf/c...
Black Americans over 30 times more likely to be killed by black men than by police. Over 500 times more likely if they are unarmed. Source:https://www.nationalreview.com/magazi...
Census 2000 Median Household incomes https://www.census.gov/library/public...
IAT - Implicit Bias Test-Retest Reliability & Validity: http://www.hcdi.net/reliability-and-v...
Harvard IAT Implicit Association Tests
https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit...
Diversity Training Doesn’t Work on Campuses in the Workplace: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1...
Source: https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/dob...
Source: https://www.racialequitytools.org/res...
Source: https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2019-2...
Source: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1...
Source: https://www.newsguardtech.com/
Source: https://hbr.org/2016/07/why-diversity...
Source: https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/the-co... (Reliable sourcing)
Source: https://theconversation.com/why-diver...
Keywords
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