Tithing in the New Testament?
Bible News Prophecy
21 views • 1 day ago

Is tithing still required under the New Covenant? Many claim the New Testament never commands it—but is that true? In this powerful message, Steve Dupuie of the Bible News Prophecy Program explores what Scripture really says about tithing, obligation, and God's ownership of all increase.

Using practical examples and biblical references—from Abraham and Melchizedek to Malachi and Hebrews—Steve explains why tithing is both a commandment and an obligation, and how the priesthood of Melchizedek (fulfilled in Christ) confirms its ongoing relevance.

Topics Covered:

Is tithing commanded in the New Testament?

What the Bible says about robbing God

Tithing before the law: Abraham’s example

The priesthood change from Levi to Melchizedek

The real meaning of “under grace” vs. “under obligation”

📖 Featured Scriptures: Jeremiah 31, Haggai 2:8, Malachi 3:7–10, Genesis 14, Psalm 110, Hebrews 6–7

#Tithing #NewCovenant #BibleTeaching #ChristianDoctrine #Hebrews7 #Melchizedek #BibleNewsProphecy #SteveDupuie

newtestamenttithing
