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Inside word on Australia - WA and why lock down ....
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30 views • February 01, 2021
I am unsure of the importance of this but decided to share because it came through Sacha Stone....
"Share the crap out of this!!!!! An associate just got off phone to Wayne Glew and the plot thickens!!! McGowan is no longer Premier - Parliament was closed and there can not be an election - McGowan NOT PREMIER....we are on Default Parliament - ONLY Governor General Gov Gen no where to be seen... Perth Airport closed ....BUT Planes leaving every 30min !!!! Rats leaving the sinking ship..... Trying to get all Alien People out of State and Country before it all goes down....? Many sources, dots aligning!! Wayne will be making a new Video this arvo STAY TUNED!!!"
"Share the crap out of this!!!!! An associate just got off phone to Wayne Glew and the plot thickens!!! McGowan is no longer Premier - Parliament was closed and there can not be an election - McGowan NOT PREMIER....we are on Default Parliament - ONLY Governor General Gov Gen no where to be seen... Perth Airport closed ....BUT Planes leaving every 30min !!!! Rats leaving the sinking ship..... Trying to get all Alien People out of State and Country before it all goes down....? Many sources, dots aligning!! Wayne will be making a new Video this arvo STAY TUNED!!!"
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