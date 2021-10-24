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Gerard Batten, A Crystal Clear Thinker Joining The Dots, Conspiracy Theory or Conspiracy?
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50 views • October 24, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo5ff9-gerard-batten-a-crystal-clear-thinker-joining-the-dots-conspiracy-theory-or.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Presented by Hearts of Oak
https://youtu.be/yRv3lj6se04
Gerard Batten joins Hearts of Oak to try and piece together the many news stories and events that are happening around the world. Stories are usually presented as stand alone news items but often they connect behind the scenes.
Gerard will be joining the dots on seemingly unrelated events and exposing the common thread. We are experiencing worldwide lockdowns, restrictions on free speech and seeming chaos in the supply chain and fuel markets. Tune in for Gerard's thoughts on how the dots join up.
Gerard Batten is a former politician who served as the Leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) between 2018 and 2019. He was a founding member of the party in 1993, and served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for London between 2004 and 2019.
He was brought up on The Isle of Dogs in the East End of London and worked in sales with British Telecom for 28 years before entering the political arena. A much loved figure of British patriots for his stance on Brexit, his disdain of political correctness, common sense arguments and solutions and his ability to say it as he see's it . . . a true advocate for Free Speech.
Snowflakes beware! Gerard has also written books on British history, how the Brexit withdrawal SHOULD of been done and how the English Constitution has been subverted, all available on Amazon. Interview recorded 21.10.21 Audio Podcast version available at https://heartsofoak.podbean.com/ and all major podcast distributors. To sign up for our weekly email, find our social media, podcasts, video, livestreaming platforms and more go to https://heartsofoak.org/ https://heartsofoak.org/find-us/ Please like, subscribe & share!
Presented by Hearts of Oak
https://youtu.be/yRv3lj6se04
Gerard Batten joins Hearts of Oak to try and piece together the many news stories and events that are happening around the world. Stories are usually presented as stand alone news items but often they connect behind the scenes.
Gerard will be joining the dots on seemingly unrelated events and exposing the common thread. We are experiencing worldwide lockdowns, restrictions on free speech and seeming chaos in the supply chain and fuel markets. Tune in for Gerard's thoughts on how the dots join up.
Gerard Batten is a former politician who served as the Leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) between 2018 and 2019. He was a founding member of the party in 1993, and served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for London between 2004 and 2019.
He was brought up on The Isle of Dogs in the East End of London and worked in sales with British Telecom for 28 years before entering the political arena. A much loved figure of British patriots for his stance on Brexit, his disdain of political correctness, common sense arguments and solutions and his ability to say it as he see's it . . . a true advocate for Free Speech.
Snowflakes beware! Gerard has also written books on British history, how the Brexit withdrawal SHOULD of been done and how the English Constitution has been subverted, all available on Amazon. Interview recorded 21.10.21 Audio Podcast version available at https://heartsofoak.podbean.com/ and all major podcast distributors. To sign up for our weekly email, find our social media, podcasts, video, livestreaming platforms and more go to https://heartsofoak.org/ https://heartsofoak.org/find-us/ Please like, subscribe & share!
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