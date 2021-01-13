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Dr. Steve Turley, 'TWITTER STOCK PLUMMETS As Big Tech Coup BACKFIRES, 12January2021
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650 views • January 13, 2021
People switching to Alternative Media such as Gab.
To Google, Facebook, Twitter et al. we are not customers but Products. We are for sale, ALL OUR DATA. Information is being dispersed of stead of Big Tech Centralization. Block chain technology will change everything.
To Google, Facebook, Twitter et al. we are not customers but Products. We are for sale, ALL OUR DATA. Information is being dispersed of stead of Big Tech Centralization. Block chain technology will change everything.
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