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War Room, May 13, Colonel Sellin raises Peiyong Shi as an example of CCP’s infiltration. Peiyong Shi, professor at the University of Texas Medical branch in Galveston, is also honorary professor at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Shi not only conducts research with WIV but also helps train WIV people. One group working with Shi appears to be controlled by the PLA and related to core element of bio-warfare program.