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Economic Totalitarianism & Covid19 | Catherine Austin Fitts/Planet Lockdown
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211 views • April 21, 2021
In this Planet Lockdown interview Catherine Austin Fitts reveals "Mr Global's" plan for the 99%, including economic slavery and neo-feudalism.
Catherine Austin Fitts (born December 24, 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
Catherine Austin Fitts (born December 24, 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.
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