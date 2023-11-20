Create New Account
SPAM! - Chip Me Up For Globohomo (Music Video)
HonkFM
Published 14 hours ago

https://honkfm.com/2199/spam-chip-me-up-for-globohomo


Lyrics:

Eat the bugs

Eat the bugs

Eat the bugs

Eat the bugs


Injected jew juice into my heart

I'm always first in line when the current thing starts

Leaking blood into my brain (Yeah, yeah)

So I'm insane-sane-sane from spike proteins in my veins


But something's troubling

Somethings not cool

The real world's tougher than they taught me in school

I'm experiencing existential dread

So please infuse experimental shit into my head


Chip me up, 'cause I'm a shlomo

And I'd do anything for globohomo

Chip me up, just like the promo

I don't wanna miss out on the latest slop

Chip me up, and call me bozo

Just hook my soul into a fucking go-pro

Chip me up, for globohomo

Take my freedom tonight

And take away my rights

Yeah, yeah


You take my tough decisions away

I never contemplate who I'm supporting today

Got my bipoc rainbow trans flag (Yeah, yeah)

I like my goyslop chock fulla niggers and fags


'Cause you're my master, and I'm your slave

Installed the surveillance patch to show how I behave

So c'mon baby, let's not fright

New personality update drops tonight


Chip me up, 'cause I'm a shlomo

And I'd do anything for globohomo

Chip me up, just like the promo

I don't wanna miss out on the latest slop

Chip me up, and call me bozo

Just hook my soul into a fucking go-pro

Chip me up, for globohomo

Take my freedom tonight

And take away my rights

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Baby


Woo!

Eat the bugs


It's scary out there, but it's safe inside

Fuck reality just upgrade my mind

Keep me safe and tucked in my pod

Technology's become my father figure and my god


Eat the bugs


Chip me up, 'cause I'm a shlomo

And I'd do anything for globohomo

Chip me up, just like the promo

I don't wanna miss out on the latest slop

Chip me up, and call me bozo

Just hook my soul into a fucking go-pro

Chip me up, for globohomo

Take my freedom tonight

Chip me up, 'cause I'm a shlomo

I'll trade my agency for globohomo

Chip me up, just like the promo

I don't wanna miss out on the latest slop

Chip me up, and call me bozo

Just hook my soul into a fucking go-pro

Chip me up, for globohomo

Take my freedom tonight

Yeah, yeah

Keywords
comedyparodyvaccinehumoragenda 2030transhumanismvaxwefeat zee bugs

