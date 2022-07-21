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The Great Hoax, AI Overlords, and "Our Lady" -- Missing Puzzle Piece Found (* the jigsaw)
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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102 views • July 21, 2022

In this video:


Both Bob and Aaron have "the great hoax" on their radars lately. That section of the study on the sign for the Bride is still being updated, but we talk about it in this video.


* The AI threat is already here. What is the real danger?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvNvj7ku5pY

"This AI says it's conscious and experts are starting to agree. w Elon Musk."


* On the 22nd day of June-22 in 2022, "Our Lady" appeared in the sky to over one hundred witnesses in Nigeria.

https://ewtn.co.uk/chpop-100-witness-apparition-of-our-lady-in-nigeria-priest-alleges-see-the-incredible-photos/

The goddess continues to show up - and here's why! (Marian Apparitions)


* I found the puzzle piece! Well, of the jigsaw puzzle. But, this may be a sign of things to come!



Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/AI_OurLady_PuzzlePiece.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub

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aielon muskvirgin marymarian apparition
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