Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Welcome To The Matrix.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1632 Subscribers
160 views
Published Yesterday

Welcome to the Matrix.

I have posted many articles and videos relating to transhumanism, bio engineering and the upcoming implementation of AI and robotics and how this is ALREADY HERE!

Many film and TV references spring to mind:

Star Trek - The Borg and its hive mind, Gene Rodenberry the creator of Star Trek did indeed predict many things correctly from back in the 70's, the Borg concept being just one of them.

The Terminator - Skynet

Continuum - The depiction of future tech, revolutionary movements against the system

Altered Carbon - Very good showcase of AI

Fringe - who are the bad guys in this??? Massive Dynamic, think Boston Dynamics and you see where I'm coming from, this is a very important series to watch if you wish to overstand what's coming for us.

Revolution (tv series) - nano bots that take down the electricity grid completely

Ex Machina - how humans will fall in love with robots, does a good job of showing this emotionally and how gullible humans are

And there are many, many more.

Keywords
matrixwelcometo the

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket