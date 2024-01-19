Welcome to the Matrix.
I have posted many articles and videos relating to transhumanism, bio engineering and the upcoming implementation of AI and robotics and how this is ALREADY HERE!
Many film and TV references spring to mind:
Star Trek - The Borg and its hive mind, Gene Rodenberry the creator of Star Trek did indeed predict many things correctly from back in the 70's, the Borg concept being just one of them.
The Terminator - Skynet
Continuum - The depiction of future tech, revolutionary movements against the system
Altered Carbon - Very good showcase of AI
Fringe - who are the bad guys in this??? Massive Dynamic, think Boston Dynamics and you see where I'm coming from, this is a very important series to watch if you wish to overstand what's coming for us.
Revolution (tv series) - nano bots that take down the electricity grid completely
Ex Machina - how humans will fall in love with robots, does a good job of showing this emotionally and how gullible humans are
And there are many, many more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.