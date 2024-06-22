LEGENDARY ATHLETE DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS BLOOD CLOTS & AMPUTATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Jackson State Athletics @GoJSUTigers @JacksonStateU students and faculty, @walmart will be on campus again tomorrow with a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at College of Science, Engineering & Technology. MAKE SURE YOU DO YOUR PART #IBelieve"
6:34 PM · Aug 19, 2021 from Jackson, MS
https://x.com/GoJSUTigers/status/1428530795476656131
###
"Deion Sanders Spends 23 Days In The Hospital | COACH PRIME Fall Season Ep. 5"
"The hardest part was to look down there and see it...knowing I might never walk again." Deion Sanders faces a toe amputation in the latest episode of Coach Prime, Jackson State Football's documentary series, presented by Chevy Trucks."
Mar 8, 2022