Mortality spike hits the vaccinated - Japanese study, Robert Clancy

Boost now, pay later? Mortality spike hits the vaccinated
🩸 Prominent Australian immunologist Robert Clancy has pointed to a new Japanese study showing that excess deaths only took place in the vaccinated during COVID.
“About THREE MONTHS after every splurge of a vaccine booster, mortality went up, and that's exactly the timing the Japanese found,” Clancy stressed.