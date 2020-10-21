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1C. MMS QUICK-VIDS: "Mini-Bottle Mix" for protocols and other uses
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2269 views • October 21, 2020
With this mix, the single bottle can be taken around with you instead of two bottles because it is already mixed. Keep the bottle cold, air tight and out of sunlight and it will Lasts up to 10 days for daily protocol use. Remember, 4 drops from this mix are the same as a single drop from the tradtiional mixes. 12 drops from this mix are the same as a 3-drop traditional Protocol mix. (12 drops fit nicely in a gelcapsule to take with water - Protocol 1000, 2000 & 3000)
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