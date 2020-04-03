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FLEE AMERICA! Come Out of Her, My People!
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16 views • April 03, 2020
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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