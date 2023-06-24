Moon Landings Hoax - Astronauts On Wires #12

Video shows irrefutable evidence of the use of hidden cables in the footage of bogus Apollo missions to simulate the movement of humans in Moon's low gravity
Click for an exhaustive collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc
Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furo una menzogna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s
Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron falsos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BRaBpxLg&t=28s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.