Moon Landings Hoax - Astronauts On Wires #12
Apollo Shorts
Published Saturday

Video shows irrefutable evidence of the use of hidden cables in the footage of bogus Apollo missions to simulate the movement of humans in Moon's low gravity 

Click for an exhaustive collection of proofs that the Apollo missions were a lie: https://youtu.be/NBVdWCWfdBc


 Italiano 

Seguire questo link per una esaustiva compilation di prove che le missioni Apollo furo una menzogna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuc5khI0wlM&t=78s


 Español 

Hacer click en este link para una colección de pruebas que los alunizajes de la NASA fueron falsos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ui0BRaBpxLg&t=28s

nasaapollomoon-landings-hoax

