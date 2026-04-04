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IRGC ADDRESSES ISRAEL in HEBREW!!!! - Ibrahim Zolfaqari, reads from the Book of Ezekiel, Chapter 22
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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IRGC ADDRESSES ISRAEL — IN HEBREW!!!!

Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters reads from the Book of Ezekiel, Chapter 22, directly to the Israeli occupiers in their own language:

"O city that sheds blood in her midst — you have become guilty by the blood you have shed. You have caused your days to draw near and have come to the end of your years. Therefore I have made you a reproach to the nations and a mockery to all the countries."

Adding:

Urgent / Military source to Tasnim: US seeks to bomb and kill its own pilot in Iran

➡️A military source told Tasnim News Agency: After giving up hope of rescuing the fighter pilot who was shot down by Iranian forces two days ago, the Americans are now trying to bomb and kill him in locations where they think he might be hiding.

➡️The source noted that several US fighter jets bombed areas in Kohgiluyeh County tonight because they believed their pilot was there.

➡️ The source said the Americans have lost hope of finding the second crew member, so they now want to kill him by bombing multiple sites.

➡️When asked whether this individual is currently in Iranian custody, the source declined to comment, saying: "We're not saying anything about that yet. But what we can tell you is that even about the first pilot — the one they claim to have rescued — the Americans aren't telling the whole truth."

➡️ According to the source, the story of these downed fighter pilots will turn into yet another cover-up scandal for the Americans.

Adding:

Professor Marandi says all communication channels with the US are closed, and if attacks on Iran escalate, they will remain so until the US congressional election.

Adding, about a photo with large circle of area on a map:

BREAKING: Clashes between Basijis (Iranian paramilitary & armed civilians) and U.S. special forces

There are several martyrs.

Clashes taking places somewhere in the circled area.



@Middle_East_Spectator

@DD Geopolitics


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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