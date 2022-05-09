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The Correlation Between Oligarchy and Elections #shorts
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20 views • May 09, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/tAjBNjlrMLo
Are elections really just another way for the wealthy to increase their power? 📈
Jeff Miller is a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the State University of New York at New Paltz. In this video, he explains the connection between oligarchy and elections.
According to Jeff, oligarchy has major influence on who can run and win in any election. And this gives this group increidble power that can make or break a society.
What are your thoughts about the correlation of oligachy with the elections? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/tAjBNjlrMLo
Are elections really just another way for the wealthy to increase their power? 📈
Jeff Miller is a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the State University of New York at New Paltz. In this video, he explains the connection between oligarchy and elections.
According to Jeff, oligarchy has major influence on who can run and win in any election. And this gives this group increidble power that can make or break a society.
What are your thoughts about the correlation of oligachy with the elections? Let us know in the comments.
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