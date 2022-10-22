Create New Account
GRAPHENE-BASED INTEGRATED OPTO/ELECTRONIC/THZ PROPERTIES; COMPONENTS (BERARDI SENSALE)
Alex Hammer
GRAPHENE-Based INTEGRATED OPTO/ELECTRONIC/THz PROPERTIES; COMPONENTS

(Berardi Sensale, 2014) https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jxk5wTZAoGy0/ [SHARE]

@ WOR https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

(source) Sixthsense https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0

(video) https://www.bitchute.com/video/OYSxT8YFNjJ1/ [SHARE]

SOURCE: CITRIS: https://www.youtube.com/c/citris

https://youtu.be/fwkrsVWwOis

https://faculty.utah.edu/u0908642-BERARDI_SENSALE_RODRIGUEZ/research/index.hml

Chapter 8 - Graphene Based Optical Interconnects

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780128133538000075

WHY GRAPHENE OXIDE ENABLES DI

ECT MIND CONTROL OF INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS, WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT AND WHAT YOU CAN DO https://www.martinvrijland.nl/en/news-analyses/waarom-grafeenoxide-directe-mind-control-van-individuen-en-groepen-mogelijk-maakt-waar-het-allemaal-inzit-en-wat-je-kunt-doen/

FREE WILL VERSUS INVASION OF BODY AND BRAIN: HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF https://www.martinvrijland.nl/en/news-analyses/de-vrije-wil-versus-de-invasie-van-lichaam-en-brein-hoe-jezelf-te-beschermen/

COV-ID INJECTION Contents under the MICROSCOPE

(STRUCTURES GROW in ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nUi1o3o3i8Xy/

This is NOT a DRUG 💉 It is GRAPHENE-based 💉 NANO TECHNOLOGY! (LQC)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rWNBVWQWiywr/

COV-ID, GREAT RE:'SET', AGENDA21/30 (Peter Koenig; Ernst Wolff, LaQuinta)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QS3b5QjkhWP1/

'CYBORGISATION' through C19 'BIO-CHEMICAL' Weapon PLATFORMS !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/LsHE4rSupAsb/

(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) ENOUGH is ENOUGH !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xR5ZEBgYOTdw/


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


