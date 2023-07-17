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Move To Declare mRNA Jabs A Bio-Weapon - Florida
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185 views • July 17, 2023

The Brevard Republican Executive Committee has joined a growing list of Florida GOP chapters calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban the COVID-19 vaccine, which it called a "biological weapon" in a resolution this week.



The nonbinding resolution was passed by a supermajority vote of committee membership Thursday. It now goes to DeSantis, Brevard County's legislative delegation and state party leaders, joining similar motions of support from committees in more than half a dozen other counties.

Brevard executive committee Chairman Rick Lacey did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

A draft version of the resolution reviewed by reporters closely mirrors one passed by the Lee County Republican Party in February, drawing national headlines.

"Strong and credible evidence has recently been revealed that Covid-19 and Covid-19 injections are biological and technological weapons," the Brevard draft resolution says, citing claims that have been disproven and disputed by respected medical groups.

"An enormous number of humans have died or been permanently disabled" by the vaccine, it says. "Government agencies, media and tech companies, and other corporations, have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid-19 injections are safe and effective."

It calls on DeSantis to ban sale and distribution of the vaccine "and all related vaccines," and for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to seize all remaining doses in the state for safety testing, "on behalf of the preservation of the human race," it says.

It also calls for mandatory disclosures on any product in the state "using mRNA or gene-altering or therapeutic technology."

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