THIS IS A 13YR OLD BOY -- IN THE DAYS OF NOAH THERE IS NO OUTRAGE

What will they do with him after the show ? Will they auction him of or does he already have an owner?All those responsible for this need to be shot.
This makes me sick. If his life has not already been destroyed it soon will be.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.