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Glock 44 -VS- Walther P22 ACCURACY Test
CloverTac
CloverTac
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30 views • April 25, 2020
The Glock 44 is supposed to be equipped with a Glock Marksman Barrel. So what exactly does that mean? Does it really make a difference? In this video we compare it to the Walther P22 in an attempt to find out.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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