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[Jan 22, 2017] Does the atmosphere solve "the problem of sunsets" on a flat Earth? [Rob Skiba]
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64 views • June 09, 2021
This is clip is meant to compliment the last video I posted called: Flat Earth and Atmospheric Magnification (short version): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWJdZXlPZb8
When I did my experiments showing how cities can be obscured at a distance due to magnification and refraction, I realized that the same test could be done on the sun and moon. This video highlights both tests and shows how it is VERY possible for the sun and moon to rise and set over a flat Earth thanks to the huge volume of tiny drops of water vapor that are contained in the atmosphere. Don't believe me? Do the test yourself and see!
Obviously, the more moisture that is in the air, the larger the potential magnification would be. Likewise, when there is less (or no) moisture in the atmosphere, you would observe the sun and moon get smaller as they set (as we have seen in other videos).
https://testingtheglobe.com
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
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Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
When I did my experiments showing how cities can be obscured at a distance due to magnification and refraction, I realized that the same test could be done on the sun and moon. This video highlights both tests and shows how it is VERY possible for the sun and moon to rise and set over a flat Earth thanks to the huge volume of tiny drops of water vapor that are contained in the atmosphere. Don't believe me? Do the test yourself and see!
Obviously, the more moisture that is in the air, the larger the potential magnification would be. Likewise, when there is less (or no) moisture in the atmosphere, you would observe the sun and moon get smaller as they set (as we have seen in other videos).
https://testingtheglobe.com
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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