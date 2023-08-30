The Mainstream Media Is NOT SHOWING YOU The HORROR The Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Fires Victims Went Through

“People are finding whole families in cars that are just charcoaled & fried. They find the car & they find mom and dad in the front seat & the three kids in the back”
Pray for Maui, pray for all our families that are safe here. We're grateful that we are safe and we love all of you. And thank you, bye bye.
Source @Real World Media
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.