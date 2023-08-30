Create New Account
The Mainstream Media Is NOT SHOWING YOU The HORROR The Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Fires Victims Went Through
Published 13 hours ago

“People are finding whole families in cars that are just charcoaled & fried. They find the car & they find mom and dad in the front seat & the three kids in the back”

Pray for Maui, pray for all our families that are safe here. We're grateful that we are safe and we love all of you. And thank you, bye bye.

Source @Real World Media

