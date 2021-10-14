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Democrats Launch Russia Hoax As Coup Against American Elections
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90 views • October 14, 2021
Roger Stone of https://stonefamilyfund.com joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the latest on the Russia collusion hoax launched by the Dems as a coup against American elections.
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