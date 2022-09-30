Dr. Tom Cowan With Dr. Mark Bailey: “SARS-CoV-2 Virus Could Never Have Been Leaked From a Lab Because No Such Particle Has Been Proven to Exist. Ever.”

See Dr. Tom Cowan's related article here: https://drtomcowan.com/blogs/podcasts/53-dr-mark-bailey

As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored from Dr Tom Cowan BitChute channel.

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://drtomcowan.com/blogs/podcasts/53-dr-mark-bailey

Original title: CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. COWAN & FRIENDS | EP 53: DR. MARK BAILEY