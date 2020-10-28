Get out of Jail Free Card, Common Law, Private Prosecution

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End Lockdowns using the legal System claim Property ownership! Must show "ownership" to uphold Lockdowns laws! Rona Bug 19, Bill and Mel Gates weapon that He rejoices over, 21? All FRAUD! Do the Rules of Civil Procedure (BAD), Apply to I, Man or Woman, not person. Fascism, Vaccines, turning our body into "Wet Works", A machine, Owned, A computer, "Digital and analog Life", Transhumanism, Read your brain, connect to internet download into.
Removing "The Bar Association". It is one of the Secret Societies. Self-Governing. Governs itself those in it's society Called : "Civil Procedures"
3 System Governing, COMMON LAW,
CIVIL PROCEDURE, CANNON LAW
Universal Basic Income, you have a Contract giving up all your rights, "Ownership" of you, your body, your possessions. Give up your personal sovereignty. You become a slave. World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab
Trespass against you is your Birth Certificate an unlawful conversion, A fraud, from a live to dead: This is how Central Bankers, The Monarch, The Pope, David Icke adds others: China is the main Hub. Whom else?
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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