The Most Victorious Russian General With His 120,000-Strong Army Arrived In The South of UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to senior Ukrainian diplomats, under the current conditions, only Ukraine's accession to NATO can prevent this country from completely falling under the control of the Russian Federation. However, according to insiders in Brussels and Washington, Western countries are genuinely scared of making Ukraine a member of NATO, especially after they saw the capabilities of the latest Russian hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik'....................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/