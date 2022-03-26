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Covid Fraud! 80 reasons for “Money Back!” 7 Minute Trailer
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53 views • March 26, 2022
Ivo Sasek summarizes in the long version 80 explosive factual situations about the Covid fraud with strong evidence and demands a worldwide "crisis profit ban"! More than 120 selected and verified sources from all over the world support every single "money-back" argument. Watch the long version and SPREAD this powerful speech ot the nations all over the world - time is short!
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