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Obese podcaster actually criticizes Joe Rogan’s health
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110 views • January 07, 2022
Jimmy Dore, January 6, 2022
Popular podcaster Ethan Klein recently directed his ire at Joe Rogan, taking Rogan to task for boasting about his health and rapid recovery from COVID-19 and favorably comparing his vitality and longevity to the obese who are at greater risk from COVID and other possible illnesses.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss this case of a very wide pot casting aspersions on a much thinner pot.
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Popular podcaster Ethan Klein recently directed his ire at Joe Rogan, taking Rogan to task for boasting about his health and rapid recovery from COVID-19 and favorably comparing his vitality and longevity to the obese who are at greater risk from COVID and other possible illnesses.
Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss this case of a very wide pot casting aspersions on a much thinner pot.
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
Go to a Live Show: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
The Jimmy Dore Show Website: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Join the Email list: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/watch
Podcasts: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/podcasts
(Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/join
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://jimmydorecomedy.com/donate
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://jimmydorecomedy.com/store
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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