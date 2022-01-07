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Obese podcaster actually criticizes Joe Rogan’s health
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110 views • January 07, 2022
Jimmy Dore, January 6, 2022

Popular podcaster Ethan Klein recently directed his ire at Joe Rogan, taking Rogan to task for boasting about his health and rapid recovery from COVID-19 and favorably comparing his vitality and longevity to the obese who are at greater risk from COVID and other possible illnesses.

Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss this case of a very wide pot casting aspersions on a much thinner pot.

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