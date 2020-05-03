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The WYTH Myth!
Walking the Narrow Path
Walking the Narrow Path
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15 views • May 03, 2020
It stands for Working Your Way to Heaven, and according to most, it's one of the worst things you can do as a Christian. For years, the debate over salvation by works vs grace has been raging, but this video is going to put an end to the debate once and for all! If you want to know how to be saved and go to heaven, stop looking to the thief on the cross for the answer and other false doctrines of Christianity, and listen to what the Bible REALLY says about "works salvation" Look at this with an open and humble mind, holding to your preconceived notions like an old bottle won't help you in the light of eternity. Consider Jesus's words to be most important, not your pastors!
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godlovejesustruthchristianityprophecyspirit666obeyend-timespreparemarkofthebeast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy