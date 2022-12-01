Situation Update, Dec 1, 2022 - Why the masses will BEG to be placed in FEMA camps

0:00 Intro

3:07 Obedient Sheeple

20:12 Skills Acquisition

29:22 FEMA Capms

37:16 Famine Survival History with Yon

49:44 Scott-Lively





- Today's update is a combination of four special reports + interview

- Your SLAVERS will present themselves as your SAVIORS

- Problem-reaction-solution being set up via food scarcity and famine

- The oblivious masses will BEG for FEMA camps to "save" them

- Those who begged for vaccines will also beg for digital currencies

- They INVITE enslavement followed by extermination

- You cannot help these oblivious masses, and they will eliminate themselves

- We are at a PIVOT POINT for human civilization, a great die-off has begun

- Good news: Famine is survivable if you have local food know-how

- Critical skills acquisition in preparation for the accelerating collapse

- Interview with Dr. Scott Lively on the LGBTQ culture wars against humanity





