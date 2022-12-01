Situation Update, Dec 1, 2022 - Why the masses will BEG to be placed in FEMA camps

0:00 Intro
3:07 Obedient Sheeple
20:12 Skills Acquisition
29:22 FEMA Capms
37:16 Famine Survival History with Yon
49:44 Scott-Lively
- Today's update is a combination of four special reports + interview
- Your SLAVERS will present themselves as your SAVIORS
- Problem-reaction-solution being set up via food scarcity and famine
- The oblivious masses will BEG for FEMA camps to "save" them
- Those who begged for vaccines will also beg for digital currencies
- They INVITE enslavement followed by extermination
- You cannot help these oblivious masses, and they will eliminate themselves
- We are at a PIVOT POINT for human civilization, a great die-off has begun
- Good news: Famine is survivable if you have local food know-how
- Critical skills acquisition in preparation for the accelerating collapse
- Interview with Dr. Scott Lively on the LGBTQ culture wars against humanity
