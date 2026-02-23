Rothschild Shield of Edom - Synagogue of Satan - Rich Tidwell Sermon





Rich Tidwell

Jeffrey Epstein stated in an email to Peter Theil (founder of Palantir)--“As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.”





The surname Rothschild originates from German, meaning "red shield." When translated into Hebrew based on its etymological meaning, it corresponds to "Magen Edom" (מגן אֱדוֹם).





"Shield of Edom." The Rothschild family are Edomites, and leaders in the Synagogue of Satan.



