Rothschild Shield of Edom - Synagogue of Satan - Rich Tidwell Sermon
Rich Tidwell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2mE_6_Zrc0
Rothschild: Shield of Edom | Synagogue of Satan | Rich Tidwell Sermon
Jeffrey Epstein stated in an email to Peter Theil (founder of Palantir)--“As you probably know, I represent the Rothschilds.”
The surname Rothschild originates from German, meaning "red shield." When translated into Hebrew based on its etymological meaning, it corresponds to "Magen Edom" (מגן אֱדוֹם).
"Shield of Edom." The Rothschild family are Edomites, and leaders in the Synagogue of Satan.