FLASHBACK: AL QAEDA DOESN'T EXIST (2009)

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-al-qaeda-doesnt-exist-2009/
Long time Corbett Report enthusiasts will remember Al Qaeda Doesn't Exist, the ambitious feature length documentary project that I started (and abandoned) way back in 2009. Unfortunately, that video doesn't exist anymore thanks to the YouTube censors, but it is preserved on the 2009 Data Archive USB. Today I present to you the Prologue from that documentary project.