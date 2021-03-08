© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neutralize the Opposition | Fake Collapse of Communism
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • March 08, 2021
Christian Gomez interviews “Jimmy from Brooklyn,” an anticommunist researcher and activist who has infiltrated the Communist Party USA and is also a well-known caller on conservative talk radio, especially in the New York City area. Jimmy discusses ex-KGB defector Anatoliy Golitsyn and the history of false collapses, staged by the Soviet Union and leadership, to neutralize anticommunists and remove the image of Russia, communism, and socialism as an enemy.
Take Action:
1. Purchase New Lies for Old by Anatoliy Golitsyn: https://shopjbs.org/new-lies-for-old
2. Join The John Birch Society: https://jbs.org/
3. Know & Study the Enemy, Get the Communist Manifesto: https://shopjbs.org/the-communist-manifesto
Take Action:
1. Purchase New Lies for Old by Anatoliy Golitsyn: https://shopjbs.org/new-lies-for-old
2. Join The John Birch Society: https://jbs.org/
3. Know & Study the Enemy, Get the Communist Manifesto: https://shopjbs.org/the-communist-manifesto
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.