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I Was Using This Oil To Protect My Skin In Winter Season | Dr. Bala Naga Sindhura Kambhampati
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17 views • December 04, 2020
Watch► I was Using This Oil To Protect My Skin In Winter Season | Dr. Bala Naga Sindhura Kambhampati #Orangehealth : https://goo.gl/UnZvu8
How can we protect our skin in winter season?
Which oil is best for #skincareinwinter ?
What happens to skin in winter?
Why is my skin oily in the winter?
Winds and dry weather in the winter season can strip off the moisture from the skin. Natural oils like almond oil, coconut oil, and olive oil Help it
Dr. Bala Naga Sindhura Kambhampati
Consultant Dermatologist
Qualifications: MBBS, MD (Dermatology, Venereology, Leprology)
Specialities: Dermatology
Location: #CARESuperSpecialtyHospital – Hi tech City
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How can we protect our skin in winter season?
Which oil is best for #skincareinwinter ?
What happens to skin in winter?
Why is my skin oily in the winter?
Winds and dry weather in the winter season can strip off the moisture from the skin. Natural oils like almond oil, coconut oil, and olive oil Help it
Dr. Bala Naga Sindhura Kambhampati
Consultant Dermatologist
Qualifications: MBBS, MD (Dermatology, Venereology, Leprology)
Specialities: Dermatology
Location: #CARESuperSpecialtyHospital – Hi tech City
=================================
Thank you for watching Our videos
For more –like-comment-share & subscribe
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