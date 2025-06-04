BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING NEWS: Universal Ostrich RESEARCH Farm STAND-OFF BEGINS | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
1 day ago

BREAKING NEWS: MAVERICK - Police or Government action appears imminent at Universal Ostrich Farm Stand-Off in British Columbia. Live coverage.




LIVE UPDATE - Protesters at Universal Ostrich Farm are reporting the possible arrival of CFIA Officials or Police at the farm as an apparent stand-off may be brewing. Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued statements in recent days say a mass cull at the reserach farm will proceed despite protests and U.S. Government pressure through HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The farm has been engaging in COVID-19 antibody research, and the birds became infect with H5N1 bird flu ( a unique strain ) prompting the cull order.




Please support our journalism by donating to:


https://www.freedomreporters.com




#researchfarm, #universalostrich, #antibodies, #covid, #vaccines, #peta, #pets,

