BREAKING NEWS: Universal Ostrich RESEARCH Farm STAND-OFF BEGINS | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING NEWS: MAVERICK - Police or Government action appears imminent at Universal Ostrich Farm Stand-Off in British Columbia. Live coverage.
LIVE UPDATE - Protesters at Universal Ostrich Farm are reporting the possible arrival of CFIA Officials or Police at the farm as an apparent stand-off may be brewing. Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued statements in recent days say a mass cull at the reserach farm will proceed despite protests and U.S. Government pressure through HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The farm has been engaging in COVID-19 antibody research, and the birds became infect with H5N1 bird flu ( a unique strain ) prompting the cull order.
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#researchfarm, #universalostrich, #antibodies, #covid, #vaccines, #peta, #pets,