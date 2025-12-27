Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 27, 2025 - WEEKEND EDITION: Silver Hits $79 While Lunatic EU Tyrants Call for Mass Censorship

- Silver Price Surge and Market Dynamics (0:11)

- Impact of Industrial Demand and Market Fraud (2:49)

- Geopolitical Implications and Market Control (6:06)

- European Leadership and Free Speech (9:49)

- Trump's Strategy and the Future of the EU (11:50)

- Silver Price Predictions and Market Trends (19:47)

- Educational Reform and Self-Reliance (20:04)

- Brighteon Platform and Future Developments (20:29)

- Institutional Failures and Decentralization (25:54)

- Support for Brighteon and Health Ranger Store (29:36)

- Launch of Brightelearn.ai and Its Impact (30:50)

- The Role of Western Civilization and Personal Development (1:04:01)

- Investment in Mining and Commodities (1:05:12)

- The Volatility of Mining Stocks and Economic Trends (1:33:33)

- The Impact of AI and Technology on the Economy (1:38:24)

- The Role of Nuclear Power in Addressing Energy Needs (1:48:52)

- The Geopolitical Tensions Between the US and Russia (1:52:59)

- Preparing for Economic Uncertainty (1:54:31)

- The Importance of Skills and Entrepreneurship (1:56:18)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (1:56:49)





