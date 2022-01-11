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Mark Steele On First Criminal Investigation In England Into Those Pushing COVID Shots
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154 views • January 11, 2022
On Saturday's The Sons of Liberty radio show, our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani told us about what is going on in England. There has now been an official investigation opened by the Metropolitan Police concerning the experimental COVID shots and those administering them. It even has a criminal reference number: 6029679/21. Today, weapons expert Mark Steele joins me from the UK to elaborate on this investigation and add how 5G is playing, and will play, a part in the deaths of untold numbers of people around the world. However, we have the information to stop it all, we just need the courage, which is found by faith in the Son of God, the Lord Jesus Christ.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/mark-steele-on-first-criminal-investigation-in-england-into-those-pushing-covid-shots-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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