Seed and Synagogue

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Backing into definitions, slowing down the discussion.
Referencing:
Genesis 3:15. "your seed"
Matthew 3:7-12 "brood of vipers"
Matthew 12:34. "brood of vipers"
Matthew 23:15 "son of hell"
Matthew 23:33 "serpents, brood of vipers"
John 8:44. two daddies
Rev 3:9 "synagogue"
Rev 2:9 "synagogue"
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com