Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Αν δεν ακούσετε συμβάλετε στην καταστροφή της Ελλάδας. Δεν θα υπάρχει Ελλάδα αύριο. " - Δρ Γεώργιος Παύλος 💥
30 views
channel image
askitis
Published Yesterday |

"Αν οι Έλληνες δεν ενωθούν, ο Ιμπραήμ θα τα πάρει όλα πίσω..."

Ο ιδρυτής του δικτύου Ελληνισμού και του κόμματος ΕΝ.Α, Γιώργος Παύλος, Διδάκτωρ Φιλοσοφίας του Αριστοτέλειου Παν. Θεσ/κης (Α.Π.Θ.). συγγραφέας πάνω από 10 βιβλία και κάτοχος 2 διδακτορικών, έχει μια ιδιαίτερη προοπτική για το πως πρέπει να κυβερνηθεί η Ελλάδα.

 💥 https://www.gpavlos.gr/

Μην χάσετε αυτή την εξαιρετική συνέντευξη που έδωσε στο κανάλι  ELEFTHEROS του Terry Hatziieremia

Keywords
reg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket