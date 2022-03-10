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Transition to (known/open-book) International Trade Banking
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11 views • March 10, 2022
There is no National Debt. What most think of as “National Debt” is actually debt accrued by the Central Banks. They are the ones in debt & now bankrupt. Their push now is to fool the Masses into agreeing to bail them out via "The Great Reset." This planned-created Ukrainian War is part of this attempt by getting the Masses to support the oligarchs & elite [political] families who back the One World Order/Cabal. Russia is actually attempting to clean the oligarchs, mercenaries, Biden-Family-types & Bio-labs out from the undocumented/non-Recorded borders of Ukraine.
cont... @: http://annavonreitz.com/worldbanktransition.pdf
The “Legacy Trust” is only 1 of other gold-Trusts that have been found hidden from their respective Nations by the private Corporate Central Banksters.
This is SO IMPORTANT that you understand these distinctions & your identity [in contract?] relative to them.
cont... @: http://annavonreitz.com/worldbanktransition.pdf
The “Legacy Trust” is only 1 of other gold-Trusts that have been found hidden from their respective Nations by the private Corporate Central Banksters.
This is SO IMPORTANT that you understand these distinctions & your identity [in contract?] relative to them.
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