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David Hendrickson: Weapons of Financial Destruction (WFDs) Unleashed on Russia, China, & Iran
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248 views • March 16, 2022
Professor Emeritus David Hendrickson discusses the Ukraine crisis, the unleashing of Weapons of Financial Destruction (WFDs) by Washington, and the coming economic war. He likens what is coming to the spread of coronavirus around the world. The West wants not only to strangle Russia, but also not allow other states (e.g. China, Iran) to avoid future such sanctions on them. The U.S.-China relationship is where it will get hot and heavy, Beijing has extraordinary market power, and has become Moscow's 'permanent ally'. He does agree that American Empire is declining, but posits that the power it has to 'take lickin' and keep on tickin'' is great. He doesn't think the Ukraine conflict will escalate and sees parallels to the invasion of Iraq. He also discusses censorship and why he hates both the right and the left.
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Show Notes
The People Will Split the Baby https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-people-will-split-the-baby
We Have Yet to See the Full Economic Costs of War With Russia https://nationalinterest.org/feature/we-have-yet-see-full-economic-costs-war-russia-201191
Weapons of Financial Destruction and the New World Disorder https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/weapons-of-financial-destruction-and-the-new-world-disorder
Websites
Website https://davidhendrickson.org
Twitter https://twitter.com/dhendrickson50
Books https://davidhendrickson.org/books
John Quincy Adams Society https://jqas.org
About David Hendrickson
David C. Hendrickson is Emeritus Professor of Political Science at Colorado College, where he taught from 1983 to 2020. He may be reached at [email protected].
Hendrickson was chair of the Political Science department in 2000-2003 and 2017-2018. He received a Ph.D. in Political Science in 1982 from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Hendrickson is the author of eight books, including Republic in Peril: American Empire and the Liberal Tradition (Oxford, 2018), Union, Nation, or Empire: The American Debate over International Relations, 1789-1941 (University Press of Kansas, 2009) and Peace Pact: The Lost World of the American Founding (University Press of Kansas, 2003).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Show Notes
The People Will Split the Baby https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-people-will-split-the-baby
We Have Yet to See the Full Economic Costs of War With Russia https://nationalinterest.org/feature/we-have-yet-see-full-economic-costs-war-russia-201191
Weapons of Financial Destruction and the New World Disorder https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/weapons-of-financial-destruction-and-the-new-world-disorder
Websites
Website https://davidhendrickson.org
Twitter https://twitter.com/dhendrickson50
Books https://davidhendrickson.org/books
John Quincy Adams Society https://jqas.org
About David Hendrickson
David C. Hendrickson is Emeritus Professor of Political Science at Colorado College, where he taught from 1983 to 2020. He may be reached at [email protected].
Hendrickson was chair of the Political Science department in 2000-2003 and 2017-2018. He received a Ph.D. in Political Science in 1982 from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
Hendrickson is the author of eight books, including Republic in Peril: American Empire and the Liberal Tradition (Oxford, 2018), Union, Nation, or Empire: The American Debate over International Relations, 1789-1941 (University Press of Kansas, 2009) and Peace Pact: The Lost World of the American Founding (University Press of Kansas, 2003).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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