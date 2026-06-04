Astrology & Predictions - *SUMMARY* - USA - Summer 2026

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Short, SUMMARY version! New this quarter! (The full reading to follow in a few days. Stay tuned...)
Using Mundane Astrology and the CANCER 2026 Ingress Chart, set for the USA, I'll take a look at what may happen this Summer for the USA, from about June 21st 2026 to September 21st, 2026.
# astrology #prediction #cancer #2026 #summer #fruitcakeastrologer #usa
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