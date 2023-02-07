Welcome To Proverbs Club. No Sleep, No Slumber.Proverbs 6:4 (NIV).

4) Allow No Sleep to your eyes,

no slumber to your eyelids.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

If you are committed for something for your neighbor,

do not rest until it is fulfilled.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p84zzdc

#allow #no #sleep #your #eyes #slumber #eyelids