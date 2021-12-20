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America’s Frontline Doctors Warn Parents About Vaccine
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11072 views • December 20, 2021
Heather Hobbs interviews Pediatrician Dr. Angelina Farella, and Dr. Simone Gold, President of America's Frontline Doctors. They discuss the dangers of giving children the Covid vaccine. Children have minimal risk of death from Covid. They stress that the dangers are exponentially higher with the jab.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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