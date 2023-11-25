'JFK EYE WITNESS JEAN HILL SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT!

JEAN HILL WAS JUST A FEW FEET FROM THE JFK LIMO WHEN THE SHOT FROM THE FRONT BLEW THE BACK SIDE OF HIS HEAD OFF. THAT AREA IN THE ZAPRUDER FILM WAS CLEARLY COVERED UP. WHOEVER DID THIS REALLY DID A CRAPPY JOB! JEAN LIKE ED HOFFMAN NEVER WAVERED FROM THEIR EYE WITNESS POSITION. IF THE DARK FORCES THAT CREATED THE JFK ASSASSINATION WERE REALLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE TRUTH THEY WOULD NOT HAVE WENT TO ENDLESS COVERUPS TO HIDE THEIR VICIOUS CRIMES. DON'T TRUST THIS NAZI GOVERNMENT! THEY NEVER LEARNED HOW TO TELL THE TRUTH. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL SATANISTS WANT ALL OF US DEAD NOW...WAKEUP!