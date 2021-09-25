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Arizona Audit Bombshell – Voter Fraud – De-Certify & Re-Vote 2020 Election! Ledger Report 1161
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252 views • September 25, 2021
DO NOT BELIEVE THE PHONY MEDIA REPORTS AFFIRMING TRUMP LOSS! NOT A RECOUNT, AN AUDIT!
Thousands of more votes cast by mail than mailed-out. Thousands of voters casting ballots in two different counties. Election computers not updated and left vulnerable to remote access. Election workers accessing the internet in violation of state law. Election officials purging computer information just hours before turning over materials to the audit. The 2020 Presidential Election in Arizona was corrupt and should be de-certified. The remedy would be to hold a new vote. This is the blueprint for all the swing states. Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona Senator Kelly Townsend about what happens now after the overwhelming mountain of election fraud in the Grand Canyon state. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Thousands of more votes cast by mail than mailed-out. Thousands of voters casting ballots in two different counties. Election computers not updated and left vulnerable to remote access. Election workers accessing the internet in violation of state law. Election officials purging computer information just hours before turning over materials to the audit. The 2020 Presidential Election in Arizona was corrupt and should be de-certified. The remedy would be to hold a new vote. This is the blueprint for all the swing states. Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona Senator Kelly Townsend about what happens now after the overwhelming mountain of election fraud in the Grand Canyon state. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
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